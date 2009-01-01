ART | DECOR | DESIGN
Showcasing incredible talent & celebrating Houston Artists.
Open every Saturday, Noon to 5 pm or by appointment.
Custom Commissions | Artist Representation | Installations | Staging | Events
Rozi Turnbull Gallery
Sawyer Yards | First Industrial Studios
2102 Edwards St., suite 2
Houston, TX 77007
(832) 564.7471
Thursday, September 18th 6-8pm
6:00–8:00 PM
Join us for a fun, art-filled evening as we celebrate a creative summer!
Come see what we’ve been working on — including travel sketchbooks, new paintings, and more. Meet our resident artists and chat about commission with them.
Please feel free to share this invitation and bring guests along. We’d love to see familiar faces and welcome new ones!
Looking forward to seeing you there
